Fan guidelines for attending the 2009 NFL Draft

All persons wishing to attend the draft can line up beginning at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24 on the 50th Street side of Radio City Music Hall. Wristbands to secure a ticket for entry into the draft will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at midnight on Saturday, April 25. All persons wishing to attend the draft must be present in order to receive a wristband. No exceptions will be made.