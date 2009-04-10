Fan guidelines for attending the 2009 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 10, 2009 at 01:07 PM

The NFL announced procedures for fans wishing to attend the 74th NFL Draft on Saturday and Sunday, April 25-26, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Rounds 1 and 2 will be held on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. ET. Rounds 3 through 7 will be held on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.

The draft is a free event. However, seating is extremely limited.

Day 1 procedures (April 25)

All persons wishing to attend the draft can line up beginning at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24 on the 50th Street side of Radio City Music Hall. Wristbands to secure a ticket for entry into the draft will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at midnight on Saturday, April 25. All persons wishing to attend the draft must be present in order to receive a wristband. No exceptions will be made.

Fans who receive wristbands may line up for entry into Radio City Music Hall beginning at 2:00 p.m., with doors opening at 2:45 p.m. Fan entry will take place at the "Carriage Door Entrance," located on 50th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues.

Fans in attendance will be a part of the NFL Network and ESPN live television audiences.

Day 2 procedures (April 26)

For Day 2 of the draft (Sunday), tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, with doors opening at 9 a.m. Day 2 will feature player autograph signings, cheerleader appearances, giveaways of NFL collectibles and other prizes, trivia contests, EA Madden games and other interactive elements. The Lombardi Trophy and a collection of Super Bowl rings also will be on display.

Additional experiences

Fans may experience the excitement of the NFL Draft with the Coors Light Draft Day Celebration. On Saturday, the NFL and Coors will distribute information on various locations throughout Manhattan to watch Day 1 of the NFL draft. Former NFL stars will be at select locations to sign autographs and watch the draft with the fans.

Fans also can purchase packages containing tickets to both days of the NFL Draft by contacting NFL On Location, the official source for authentic NFL experiences. Packages also include a Draft Day breakfast at Radio City Music Hall with an NFL analyst. Those interested may call 212-655-5665 or visit www.nflonlocation.net.

Held in New York since 1965, the NFL draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network and ESPN. This is the fourth consecutive year that the draft will be held at Radio City Music Hall.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Bengals WRs Tyler Boyd (finger), Tee Higgins (hamstring) expected to play vs. Buccaneers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Tyler Boyd (finger) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) are both expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Bills clinch fourth straight playoff berth with win over Dolphins

The Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth with their win Saturday night over the Miami Dolphins. They're the first AFC squad to punch a playoff ticket.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from all of Saturday's action in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Vikings clinch NFC North title with biggest comeback in NFL history

The Minnesota Vikings are back in the playoffs -- clinching the NFC North division title in historic fashion on Saturday. The Vikings stormed back from a 33-point halftime deficit to stun the Colts, 39-36, in overtime at a raucous U.S. Bank Stadium.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE