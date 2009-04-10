Fan guidelines for attending the 2009 NFL Draft

The NFL announced procedures for fans wishing to attend the 74th NFL Draft on Saturday and Sunday, April 25-26, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Rounds 1 and 2 will be held on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. ET. Rounds 3 through 7 will be held on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.
The draft is a free event. However, seating is extremely limited.
Day 1 procedures (April 25)
All persons wishing to attend the draft can line up beginning at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24 on the 50th Street side of Radio City Music Hall. Wristbands to secure a ticket for entry into the draft will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at midnight on Saturday, April 25. All persons wishing to attend the draft must be present in order to receive a wristband. No exceptions will be made.
Fans who receive wristbands may line up for entry into Radio City Music Hall beginning at 2:00 p.m., with doors opening at 2:45 p.m. Fan entry will take place at the "Carriage Door Entrance," located on 50th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues.
Fans in attendance will be a part of the NFL Network and ESPN live television audiences.
Day 2 procedures (April 26)
For Day 2 of the draft (Sunday), tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, with doors opening at 9 a.m. Day 2 will feature player autograph signings, cheerleader appearances, giveaways of NFL collectibles and other prizes, trivia contests, EA Madden games and other interactive elements. The Lombardi Trophy and a collection of Super Bowl rings also will be on display.
Additional experiences
Fans may experience the excitement of the NFL Draft with the Coors Light Draft Day Celebration. On Saturday, the NFL and Coors will distribute information on various locations throughout Manhattan to watch Day 1 of the NFL draft. Former NFL stars will be at select locations to sign autographs and watch the draft with the fans.
Fans also can purchase packages containing tickets to both days of the NFL Draft by contacting NFL On Location, the official source for authentic NFL experiences. Packages also include a Draft Day breakfast at Radio City Music Hall with an NFL analyst. Those interested may call 212-655-5665 or visit www.nflonlocation.net.
Held in New York since 1965, the NFL draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network and ESPN. This is the fourth consecutive year that the draft will be held at Radio City Music Hall.