Fan guidelines for attending 2011 NFL Draft

All persons wishing for an opportunity to attend the Draft on Thursday, April 28 may line up beginning at 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 on the 50th Street side of Radio City Music Hall with wristband distribution beginning at approximately midnight. Wristbands to secure a ticket for entry into the Draft on Thursday will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. All persons wishing to attend the Draft must be present in order to receive a wristband. No exceptions will be made.