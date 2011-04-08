Fan guidelines for attending 2011 NFL Draft

The NFL announced procedures for fans wishing to attend the 76th NFL Draft on Thursday-Saturday, April 28-30 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
The NFL Draft returns to primetime with Round 1 slated for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 28. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 29 beginning at 6 p.m. Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday, April 30 beginning at 12 p.m.
Night 1 Procedures (April 28):
All persons wishing for an opportunity to attend the Draft on Thursday, April 28 may line up beginning at 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 on the 50th Street side of Radio City Music Hall with wristband distribution beginning at approximately midnight. Wristbands to secure a ticket for entry into the Draft on Thursday will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. All persons wishing to attend the Draft must be present in order to receive a wristband. No exceptions will be made.
Fans who receive these wristbands then may line up for entry into the Draft beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 at which time they will receive their ticket indicating their seat location. Tickets will be distributed at random. Doors open at 6:40 p.m. Fan entry will take place at the "Carriage Door Entrance" located on 50th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues.
Night 2 Procedures (April 29):
All persons wishing to attend the Draft on Friday, April 29 may line up beginning at 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 on the 50th Street side of Radio City Music Hall. Wristbands to secure a ticket for entry into the Draft on Friday will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Fans who receive these wristbands then may line up for entry into the Draft beginning at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at which time they will receive their ticket indicating their seat location. Tickets will be distributed at random. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Fan entry will take place at the "Carriage Door Entrance" located on 50th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues.
Day 3 Procedures (April 30):
Entry into Day 3 of the Draft will occur on a first-come, first-serve basis when doors open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30. Fan entry will take place at the "Carriage Door Entrance" located on 50th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues.
Additional Experiences:
Night 1 will feature potential 2011 NFL Draft picks, legendary NFL alumni as well as members of the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
Night 2 of the Draft will feature legendary NFL alumni of all 32 teams presented by Anheuser Busch.
Day 3 will feature legendary NFL alumni and cheerleader appearances, interactive exhibits and chances to win great prizes. Dress up as your team's "Biggest Fan" and participate as part of the NFL Network and ESPN live TV audiences. It also will be the last opportunity to see the Lombardi Trophy and a collection of Super Bowl rings on display.
A collectable pin set will be given to fans attending the Draft, with a unique collectible pin in the official Draft goodie bag each for those who attended all three days.
Fans may purchase packages containing tickets to all three days of the NFL Draft by contacting NFL On Location, the official source for authentic NFL experiences. Packages also include a Draft Day chalk talk at Radio City Music Hall with an NFL Analyst along with a chance to tour the team tables and stage. Those interested may call 212-655-5665 or visit www.nflonlocation.com.
Fans are reminded that high-end cameras, video cameras, recording devices and outside food and beverages will not be permitted inside Radio City Music Hall.
Held in New York City since 1965, the NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network and ESPN. This is the sixth consecutive year that the Draft will be held at Radio City Music Hall.