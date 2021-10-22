Family says former Texas LB Jake Ehlinger died of accidental overdose

Published: Oct 21, 2021 at 09:26 PM
Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas -- Former Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger, died of a an accidental drug overdose caused by fentanyl, the family said Thursday.

Jake Ehlinger, 20, was found on May 6. No cause of death was immediately released and the family statement said they believe he ingested a dose of the prescription drug Xanax laced with toxic substances, including fentanyl.

"The spread of counterfeit pills is an ongoing and significant issue throughout our country, particularly in schools, colleges, and universities," the family said.

"As our family continues to process Jake's death, we felt it was important to share these details with the hope that Jake will not have died in vain," the statement continued. "We pray that sharing Jake's story will help shed light on this problem and prevent other families from also tragically losing a loved one."

Jake Ehlinger did not play in his two seasons at Texas after arriving as a walk-on from Austin's Westlake High School. Sam Ehlinger was a sixth-round pick of the Colts after a college career that saw him rank among Texas' career passing leaders.

Ross Ehlinger, Sam and Jake's father, died at age 46 in 2013 of an apparent heart attack while competing in a triathlon in San Francisco.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press

