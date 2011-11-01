Familiar names and some newbies top the touches list

Jackie Battle, Maurice Jones-Drew and Javon Ringer also had 19 touches each. Ringer is really interesting because now the Titans seem to have turned the page from Chris Johnson. It's time to sit him down in fantasy. You can slice it up all you want, but 43 yards per game doesn't get it done for you. One hundred yards from scrimmage once in his last nine games? Johnson looks like he hits the holes, buries his head and readies for contact. He's just not the same guy and if you can't do it against the Colts who can you do it against? Please have a seat. Need a RB pickup? You could do worse than Ringer, especially during the byes. You can potentially project him for between eight and 10 points. ...