Familiar foes square off Sunday night

Why to watch
Two teams who are no strangers to the AFC Championship Game meet, with two prideful defenses, two recent first-round picks at quarterback and a lot of pride at stake. Baltimore opened the 2010 season with a win over the Jets on Monday Night Football, and the Jets want revenge.
Inside story
There are no secrets here. Jets coach Rex Ryan was a longtime, beloved defensive coordinator in Baltimore, but the Ravens opted to replace former coach Brian Billick with John Harbaugh. Ryan hasn't forgotten. Baltimore's players love Ryan, and love to beat him, and Ryan has brought no shortage of ex-Ravens to New York with him, Bart Scott and Derrick Mason among them.