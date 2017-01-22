Falcons' young defense evolving into championship-caliber unit

The Falcons find themselves hurtling toward a Super Bowl LI matchup against the New England Patriots on Feb. 5 with a different type of aura about them. They easily handled the Packers (a team that had been riding an eight-game winning streak) and they didn't have much trouble defeating Seattle in the Divisional Round (another team that usually saves its best football for this time of year). Throw in the fact that the Dallas Cowboys had been the league's sexiest story all season, and you can see where this is going. Hardly anybody was talking about what the Falcons might do when this postseason ensued.