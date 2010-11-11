Falcons WR White active vs. Ravens; LB Weatherspoon out

Published: Nov 11, 2010 at 10:32 AM

Despite injuring his right knee in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay, wide receiver Roddy White is active for the first Thursday night game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens. White, the NFC's leading receiver, got in limited work during Wednesday's walkthrough and was also limited in Atlanta's final practice.

Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon (knee) was not activated. Stephen Nicholas started in his place.

The Falcons' inactives are cornerback Dominique Franks, tackle Garrett Reynolds, guard Mike Johnson, tight end Justin Peelle (groin), defensive end Lawrence Sidbury and defensive tackle Trey Lewis. John Parker Wilson is listed as the third QB.

Inactives for the Ravens are safety Ken Hamlin, safety Tom Zbikowski (foot), linebacker Jason Phillips, defensive tackle Brandon McKinney, tackle Scott Kooistra, defensive tackle Arthur Jones, tight end Dennis Pitta and defensive tackle Lamar Divens.

