Around the NFL

Falcons WR Russell Gage ready to help fill Julio Jones' shoes

Published: Jun 11, 2021 at 08:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Julio Jones trade thrust Russell Gage from third-fiddle behind two stars in Atlanta to the second chair. Entering his fourth season, the LSU product knows the pressure is on him to produce.

"I understand my role may have increased, but I'm ready for it," Gage said, via the team's official website. "We're going to keep moving forward."

A sixth-round pick in 2018, Gage has seen his opportunities and production rise each season. After being buried on the depth chart as a rookie -- six catches for 63 yards -- the Falcons' trade of Mohamed Sanu midway through the 2019 campaign opened up a chance for Gage. He stepped through that door. The receiver generated 49 catches for 446 yards and a touchdown. Last season as a big piece of the puzzle, particularly when his fellow wideouts dealt with injury, Gage went off for 72 catches for 786 yards and four touchdowns.

"There's no better teacher than the game," Gage said. "Being out there and taking those reps really helped me to settle in, settle into those spots, the Z or X position or whatever it may be. I'm going to take a lot of that stuff and carry it over into this year."

With Jones gone, the Falcons will rely on Gage to be WR2 behind Calvin Ridley﻿. Given the rest of the receivers on the roster, the expectation is that the Falcons will run a lot of dual-TE sets with rookie Kyle Pitts and former first-rounder Hayden Hurst﻿. After seeing a career-high 762 snaps last season, Gage will be an every-down player in 2021.

The 25-year-old wideout might not dominate in one characteristic, but he runs crisp routes, owns reliable hands, and can get open, making himself available for quarterback Matt Ryan﻿.

Gage believes learning from Jones the past three seasons will pay big dividends when his role increases once again.

"Run. That was [Julio's] biggest thing," said Gage. "Speed off the ball and running. A lot of guys get too caught up thinking into their routes. Understand that even if you make a mistake, make it full speed. A receiver's biggest asset is his speed. Whatever it is, you need to display it."

Gage is prepared to show the world that while the loss of Jones is big, the sky isn't falling in Atlanta. The young wideout can help fill those massive shoes.

"Being on the same page as Matt [Ryan] and understanding what (coach) Arthur (Smith) wants is big," Gage said. "Those things come hand in hand. When you get to playing faster, it's all because you are more comfortable, and you know, this is what they want out of me."

Related Content

news

Le'Veon Bell: 'I'll never play for Andy Reid again, I'd retire first'

After maintaining a modest role for the Chiefs following a midseason signing, ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ didn't play in their final two playoff games. Don't expect him to suit up with Kansas City in the future, either. The free-agent RB said he'd retire before playing for Andy Reid again.
news

Travis Kelce: 'The Browns and Chiefs are definitely neck and neck'

﻿Travis Kelce﻿ is admittedly biased when it comes to Cleveland. It's where he's from and home to the teams he rooted for growing up. The Chiefs' All-Pro tight end is still intimately familiar with the Browns, though, and he believes they are a real challenger to K.C. for AFC supremacy.
news

Packers president Mark Murphy: Aaron Rodgers is a 'complicated fella'

Though there's been no budging or development as it's concerned with Rodgers coming back into the Green Bay fold, Packers president Mark Murphy recently spoke about the QB and with all things Rodgers and the Pack, it's sure to draw notice. 
news

Miami tackle machine Jerome Baker not worried about new deal 'right now'

Despite some great production statistically, Dolphins LB Jerome Baker realizes he still has much to improve upon and he wants to do it in Miami. Thusly, Baker's been front and center at Dolphins organized team activities despite being on the final year of his rookie contract with apparently no talk of a new deal.  
news

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman waiting for 'right opportunity' with contender 

With June in full bloom, veteran cornerback Richard Sherman remains a free agent and says he's biding his time and waiting for the "right opportunity" with a team "competing for a championship."
news

Antonio Gibson: There's 'a lot of weapons' on new Washington offense

Entering his second season and taking part in his first organized team activities, dynamic Washington RB Antonio Gibson has pronounced that his turf toe is healed up and the Football Team's offense is reinvigorated and revamped. 
news

Can Titans OL Adam Coon be the next Stephen Neal?

Amid all the clamor surrounding the trade to bring in WR Julio Jones, the Titans also welcomed another intriguing offensive player in former standout wrestler Adam Coon. 
news

Dolphins WR Will Fuller on teaming with Jaylen Waddle: 'It's going to be fun'

Will Fuller brings plenty of speed to Miami and so does rookie Jaylen Waddle. The former Texans wide receiver believes speeds is in abundance on the Dolphins offense and "it's going to be fun."
news

Saints QB Drew Brees' retirement official three months after announcement

Drew Brees is officially retired. The future Hall of Famer's March 14 announcement went into effect Friday, per the league's transaction wire. 
news

Roundup: 49ers sign veteran OL Senio Kelemete; Ravens ink first-rounder Odafe Oweh

San Francisco is bringing in some much-needed offensive line help with a former Houston offensive lineman and Baltimore has signed its second first-rounder. 
news

Jets RB Tevin Coleman: I've got 'a lot left in my tank' after injury-ravaged 2020

Running back ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ knows his injury-ravaged 2020 campaign doesn't inspire confidence that he will bounce back with the New York Jets. But the running back believes he has plenty to offer his new club. 
news

Bengals G Michael Jordan on play that got Joe Burrow hurt: 'I took it really personal'

After a horrendous season defined by an infamous play in which QB Joe Burrow was lost for the season, Bengals guard Michael Jordan is aiming to bouncing back in 2021.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW