Falcons WR Julio Jones still wants to play this season, had PRP injection recently on hamstring

It has been a frustrating season for perennial Pro Bowler ﻿Julio Jones﻿. The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has missed four games with injuries, as a bad hamstring has marred his play since nearly the beginning of 2020.

Jones is out today vs. the Buccaneers, and with nothing to play for, Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris has been asked repeatedly if he'll shut Jones down for the rest of the season.

But Jones has no plans to do that, a source said.

In fact, Jones received a platelet-rich plasma injection into his balky hamstring following a loss to the Saints in early December, a procedure aimed to accelerate the healing in the area that's given him problems all season. It's also a strong sign that he wants to be on the field again.

As Morris said, "We'll see what he can do in the last two games."

Jones is on track for career-low statistics this season. He has just 771 receiving yards on 51 catches with three TDs. Thanks to injuries, he hasn't looked like himself.

Atlanta faces the Chiefs and the Bucs in the final two games of the season. With no trip to the playoffs possible, and no reason to play other than potentially help Morris stake his claim to the full-time job, Jones still is hoping to be out there. The PRP injection should help.