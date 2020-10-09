Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) questionable vs. Panthers 

Jones did not participate in practice all week after leaving Monday's game early after reinjuring his hamstring. The star wideout played just 15 snaps against the Packers before being ruled out.

Jones has played through many injuries throughout his career, so it wouldn't be a stunner if he tries to give it a-go. Missing all week of practice after playing just 21 percent of the snaps last week, however, suggests it might be best to sit another week. The 0-4 Falcons need to get off the schneid, and having Julio would help, but the risk of reinjury that could cost even more weeks down the road remains real.