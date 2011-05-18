Falcons WR Jones reveals he's been cleared to resume running

Published: May 18, 2011 at 05:56 AM

Julio Jones, the Atlanta Falcons' top draft pick who had surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot in early March, said Tuesday, via his official Twitter account, he has been cleared to run.

"Heading back to Atlanta from Charlotte I had a recheck on my foot everything went great now I can start running#WINNING," Jones tweeted at 4 p.m. ET.

NFL Network analyst Charlie Casserly revealed on Feb. 28 that Jones worked out at the NFL Scouting Combine with the injury, making the Alabama product's performance all the more impressive.

The Falconstraded up 21 spots to select Jones at No. 6, sending five picks -- including two first-rounders -- to the Cleveland Browns in return.

