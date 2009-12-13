Falcons without QB Ryan, RB Turner for second consecutive week

Published: Dec 13, 2009 at 05:09 AM

ATLANTA -- Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and running back Michael Turner are inactive for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, but defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux is in uniform.

Babineaux was active despite his Thursday night arrest on a felony marijuana possession charge.

Ryan missed his second consecutive game with turf toe, and Chris Redman made his second consecutive start under center. Turner was out with an ankle sprain, leaving Jerious Norwood as the starter.

Offensive guard Harvey Dahl (ankle) and cornerback Chris Houston (hamstring) also were inactive for Atlanta.

Wide receiver Lance Moore (ankle, hamstring), running back Mike Bell (knee), cornerbacks Tracy Porter (knee) and Jabari Greer (groin), and linebacker Scott Fujita (knee) were inactive for the Saints.

