Falcons win three-team coin flip for third overall draft pick

Published: Feb 22, 2008 at 01:47 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Atlanta Falcons won a coin toss for draft position on Friday, meaning they will pick third in the April 26 draft with Oakland fourth and Kansas City fifth.

2008 NFL Draft:
» Entire first-round draft order

All three teams finished the 2007 season with identical 4-12 records, but the Raiders were awarded the fourth overall selection based on their finish behind the Chiefs in the AFC West standings. Kansas City finished ahead of Oakland in the division standings based on a better record against common opponents.

Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff represented the Falcons and selected tails to win the coin toss against the Oakland Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We were fortunate enough to win the coin toss with the Raiders and Chiefs, and I'm excited about the prospects of owning the third overall pick in this year's draft," said Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff. "Selecting third in the draft sheds a totally different light on our draft possibilities and also eliminates some of the uncertainties that previously existed before today's coin toss."

There will be 31 picks in the first round, with New England losing its choice, taken away as part of the penalty for its illegal taping of opponents' signals.

With the third through fifth overall picks in last year's draft, the Browns selected offensive tackle Joe Thomas, the Buccaneers picked defensive end Gaines Adams and the Cardinals snagged offensive tackle Levi Brown. All three went to become starters, while Thomas also earned a spot in the Pro Bowl.

