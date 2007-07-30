Falcons' Williams moving ahead of schedule

Instead, Williams used an approach that was both aggressive and smart after he underwent surgery. The injury occurred in the weight room while Williams was bench-pressing, and he felt a pop.

Once he started rehabbing, Williams was shadowed by team trainers, who supervised his workouts, but their presence didn't stop him from working furiously. Now, he hopes to prove his durability as early as August tenth, when Atlanta plays its preseason opener against the New York Jets.

Williams said -- quote -- "Right now they just want me to pace myself, not really a whole lot of contact. I'm a little ahead of schedule, so right now they just want me to learn the defense and be out there and just go through the motions right now with it."