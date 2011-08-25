Falcons will have first look at DE Edwards vs. Steelers

Published: Aug 24, 2011 at 08:07 PM

Prized free-agent acquisition Ray Edwards is expected to make his debut for the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Right now, we are anticipating that Ray will be going this week," Falcons coach Mike Smith told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution after practice Wednesday. "We're going to get our first snaps with him. ... We look forward to seeing him out on the field."

The former Minnesota Vikings defensive end has been recovering from knee surgery. The Falcons signed him to a five-year, $30 million contract July 29, hoping to give their Pro Bowl defensive end John Abraham an equally talented counterpart.

Edwards was a fourth-round draft pick of the Vikings in 2006. He has 29 sacks in five seasons, with eight sacks last season.

In other Falcons news, starting cornerback Dunta Robinson, who hasn't practiced since Aug. 14 because of a hamstring injury, likely will not play against Pittsburgh. In Robinson's place, second-year pro Dominique Franks is expected to start his second game of the preseason.

