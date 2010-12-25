Falcons' White questionable for divisional matchup with Saints

Published: Dec 25, 2010 at 10:23 AM

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White, who made headlines this week for his tweets about Hurricane Katrina, is listed as questionable on the team's injury report for Monday night's NFC South showdown with the New Orleans Saints.

White, who has started in every game this season for the Falcons, missed Thursday's practice with a knee injury, but he fully participated in Friday and Saturday's sessions and likely will be available for the game that could determine whether or not Atlanta possesses home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Robinson focused on winning

Dunta Robinson has played in 22 games since

his last interception. But as long as the Falcons keep winning, the seventh-year cornerback couldn't be happier. More ...

White also will be motivated to back up his part in a war of words on Twitter that led the wide receiver to apologize Friday for derogatory comments about Hurricane Katrina, the 2005 storm that devastated New Orleans and much of the Gulf Coast.

"The grace of god gave them tht championship so tht city wouldn fall apart now and now they think they hot (obscenity)," White wrote Wednesday.

In hindsight, White said, that post probably was over the line.

"I'm sorry," he said. "I really didn't say anything about the hurricane, but they took it that way. I wasn't trying to say anything mean about the city. I was just talking about the sports team. I am a football player. This is a sports topic. But everybody took it like, 'He hopes the city of New Orleans dies or something.' Come on, are you serious, man? It's not that serious."

Earlier in the week, White posted a number of incendiary tweets, including one complaining about comments made by former quarterback-turned-TV analyst Trent Dilfer, who said New Orleans was capable of winning twice in Atlanta, including the playoffs, to gain a return to the Super Bowl.

"No chance in hell the Aints come into the dome and win once trent dilfer," White wrote.

Also listed as questionable for the Falcons were defensive starters linebacker Curtis Lofton (knee), defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux (shoulder) and defensive end John Abraham (groin). All three fully participated in Saturday's practice.

Running back Chris Ivory (hamstring) is the only questionable player for the Saints. Tight end David Thomas (knee) was ruled out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

