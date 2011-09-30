Falcons' White misses practice; WR questionable vs. Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons wideout Roddy White did not participate in practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a thigh injury.
White caught nine passes for 140 yards in the Falcons' 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend and had no announced injuries following Week 3.
White has never missed a game in his seven-year career, and his absence would make rookie Julio Jones a top target for quarterback Matt Ryan.
Jones had his first career 100-yard receiving day against the Buccaneers, catching six passes for 115 yards.