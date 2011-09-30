Falcons' White misses practice; WR questionable vs. Seahawks

Published: Sep 30, 2011 at 07:58 AM

Atlanta Falcons wideout Roddy White did not participate in practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a thigh injury.

White caught nine passes for 140 yards in the Falcons' 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend and had no announced injuries following Week 3. 

White has never missed a game in his seven-year career, and his absence would make rookie Julio Jones a top target for quarterback Matt Ryan.

Jones had his first career 100-yard receiving day against the Buccaneers, catching six passes for 115 yards.

For a complete look at all injuries around the league, go to NFL.com's injury page.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 13 Thursday inactives: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers on returning by Week 16: 'Anything's possible'

When asked Thursday if he thinks he possibly could return to the field by the New York Jets' Christmas Eve game against the Washington Commanders, Aaron Rodgers offered a vague but hopeful answer, saying, 'Anything's possible.'
news

NFL QB Index, Week 13: Dak Prescott soars to No. 1; Russell Wilson knocking on door of top 10

There's a new player atop Nick Shook's QB Index heading into Week 13. Plus, how high does Russell Wilson rise after leading the Broncos to a fifth straight win? Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

Most Impactful Rookies in Week 12, 49ers vs. Eagles Preview & Bucky's Coach's Corner

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.