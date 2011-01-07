Falcons' White doesn't hide feelings, wants to face Seahawks

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Almost to a man, the Atlanta Falcons insist they don't care who they play in the next round of the playoffs.

Leave it to Roddy White to say what most of them are probably thinking.

The outspoken Pro Bowl wide receiver made it clear he'd like to play the Seahawks next weekend -- not surprising, given Seattle (7-9) is the first losing team to win its division.

"You really don't want to play a really consistent quarterback or anything like that," White told reporters. "Does that answer your question?"

Indeed it does. Rule out the Green Bay Packers, who have Aaron Rodgers, and the defending Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints, led by Pro Bowl pick Drew Brees. The Seahawks' signal-caller is Matt Hasselbeck, who has thrown 17 interceptions and 12 touchdown passes -- and might be on the way out in Seattle.

The top-seeded Falcons (13-3) have a bye this weekend and will face the Packers if they win their opening-round game at Philadelphia. If the Eagles win, Atlanta draws the winner of the New Orleans-Seattle game.

At least one other Falcons player is pulling for the Seahawks, but that's because of family ties. Defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux's brother, Jordan, plays for Seattle.

Three weeks ago, the brothers faced each other during the regular season. Jonathan scored on a fumble recovery, Jordan made an interception, and their mother cheered them both wearing a half Falcons-half Seahawks jersey. Atlanta won 34-18.

For more on the Atlanta Falcons, check out the latest from our bloggers.

"To have two brothers in the playoffs, and to be able to play each other for the second time in the same year, that would be an awesome thing," Jonathan said.

The Falcons also played the Saints and Packers this season, with much closer results.

Atlanta pulled out a 27-24 overtime victory over New Orleans in the first month of the season, then lost the return match against its division rival 17-14 at the Georgia Dome two weeks ago -- the Falcons' only home loss. Atlanta topped Green Bay 20-17 in another thriller, winning on a field goal with 9 seconds remaining.

