Falcons 'wasting no time' to lock up CB Grimes long-term

Re-signing cornerback Brent Grimes is one of the Atlanta Falcons' top priorities this offseason, one that they're wasting no time aggressively pursuing.
Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff told a group of reporters while in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine negotiations between the Falcons and Grimes' representatives already have begun.
"Those are difficult discussions to have because they are high-dollar discussions," Dimitroff said, via ProFootballTalk.com. "Brent Grimes is a fine football player and we'd like to have him back. We have begun our negotiations with his representatives.
"Ben Dogra and Tom Condon are obviously accomplished agents. We're not wasting any time with our discussions. We feel like we can come to a good conclusion to this negotiation."
The Falcons already have a lot of money invested into the position after giving Dunta Robinson a six-year, $57 million contract in 2010, and the team currently is in "do or die" negotiations with defensive end John Abraham, though Abraham's agent told NFL.com's Steve Wyche that he expects his client ultimately to become a free agent.
A league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora the Falcons' goal is to lock up Grimes, 28, to a long-term deal, but Dimitroff conceded Friday the franchise tag is a possibility for Grimes if a deal isn't reached.