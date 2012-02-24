Falcons 'wasting no time' to lock up CB Grimes long-term

Published: Feb 24, 2012 at 05:37 AM

Re-signing cornerback Brent Grimes is one of the Atlanta Falcons' top priorities this offseason, one that they're wasting no time aggressively pursuing.

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff told a group of reporters while in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine negotiations between the Falcons and Grimes' representatives already have begun.

Brooks: Combine game plans

Which prospects will your team scope out at the combine? Bucky Brooks addresses the interests of all 32 squads. More ...

"Those are difficult discussions to have because they are high-dollar discussions," Dimitroff said, via ProFootballTalk.com. "Brent Grimes is a fine football player and we'd like to have him back. We have begun our negotiations with his representatives.

"Ben Dogra and Tom Condon are obviously accomplished agents. We're not wasting any time with our discussions. We feel like we can come to a good conclusion to this negotiation."

The Falcons already have a lot of money invested into the position after giving Dunta Robinson a six-year, $57 million contract in 2010, and the team currently is in "do or die" negotiations with defensive end John Abraham, though Abraham's agent told NFL.com's Steve Wyche that he expects his client ultimately to become a free agent.

A league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora the Falcons' goal is to lock up Grimes, 28, to a long-term deal, but Dimitroff conceded Friday the franchise tag is a possibility for Grimes if a deal isn't reached.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: 'I get overlooked a lot and I am kind of sick of it'

Melvin Gordon's first season in the Mile High City wasn't without its fair share of lows. The Broncos running back recently discussed the challenges he faced during the 2020 campaign.
news

This Week in NFL History: April 19 to April 25; Generational talents begin their NFL journey

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

NFL intends to not discipline players for offseason 'high-risk COVID conduct'

The NFLPA informed players Saturday night that the NFL doesn't intend to discipline players for "high-risk COVID conduct," during the offseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence clarifies his drive: 'I love football as much or more than anyone'

Trevor Lawrence drew criticism this week in the aftermath of a Sports Illustrated cover story. On Saturday, he posted a thread on Twitter clarifying how he strongly he feels about football.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW