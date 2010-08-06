Falcons unsure of severity of injury to WR Jenkins' shoulder

Published: Aug 06, 2010 at 04:56 PM

SUWANEE, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons receiver Michael Jenkins appeared to injure a shoulder during a team scrimmage on Friday night.

"I don't know the extent of it, but I think we'll know first thing in the morning," Falcons coach Mike Smith said. "We're encouraged by what we saw on the sideline there."

Jenkins, one of 11 offensive starters returning this season, fell hard to the ground on a long incompletion that Matt Ryan appeared to underthrow.

"I just kind of missed him," Ryan said.

Jenkins, a Falcons starter since 2005, stopped short of the 30-yard line and stepped upfield a couple of yards to try to catch the pass on Ryan's play-action fake to running back Jason Snelling.

The ball was thrown into zone coverage as Jenkins ran a left-to-right crossing route. Neither Smith nor Ryan indicated whether Jenkins might have run the route too deep.

Jenkins arose slowly and walked gingerly to the sideline to see the trainers.

"He's the only guy we're listing on our injury report," Smith said.

The Falcons, whose preseason opener is next Friday against Kansas City, already planned no more live tackling drills over the next five days of training camp. Jacksonville is visiting Atlanta's complex in Flowery Branch for two days of practice next week.

Smith stood behind the offense throughout the scrimmage and watched as running backs Jason Snelling and Dimitri Nance each ran for short touchdowns.

Third-string quarterback John Parker Wilson stepped up in the pocket to avoid pressure and hit running back Antoine Smith for a long TD down the right side.

Leading playmakers, running back Michael Turner, tight end Tony Gonzalez, receiver Roddy White, defensive end John Abraham and linebacker Mike Peterson, only played a couple of series.

Three defensive starters were held out to prevent further injury: Left cornerback Dunta Robinson (hamstring), right cornerback Brian Williams (knee) and defensive tackle Peria Jerry (knee).

Receiver Harry Douglas (knee) and running back Jerious Norwood (hip) were two leading reserves held out for precautionary reasons.

The Falcons announced that a crowd of approximately 12,200 attended the free event at North Gwinnett High School.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey undergoes shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for 2022 season

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey underwent shoulder surgery on Tuesday but is expected to be ready before the start of the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Rob Gronkowski retires (again) from NFL: Why we hope this one doesn't stick either

Judy Battista isn't quite ready to give up hope that we'll see Rob Gronkowski team with Tom Brady one more time, even after the tight end announced he's once again retiring from the NFL.

news

Steelers sign ex-Bengals DT Larry Ogunjobi to one-year deal

The Steelers are signing the former Bengals defensive tackle to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

2022 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, contract info for all 32 teams

The grand reshuffling of NFL rosters is upon us. So ... who's going where? NFL.com's free agency tracker provides real-time team-by-team updates of all the key additions and trades in this frenzied period.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW