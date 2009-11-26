Falcons' Turner able to take part in second straight practice

Published: Nov 26, 2009 at 10:08 AM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcoins running back Michael Turner practiced lightly Thursday for the second straight day, and backup Jerious Norwood was a full participant.

Turner missed last week's 34-31 loss to the New York Giants with a high ankle sprain, and coach Mike Smith listed the Pro Bowl selection as "limited" in practice.

Norwood has missed the last five games with a hip flexor, but has been in practice the past two days. Jason Snelling started last week and ran 25 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

Turner led the NFL with 376 carries in 2008 and finished second to Adrian Peterson with 1,699 yards rushing. He's averaging 5.0 yards attempt this year on 165 carries.

The Falcons (5-5) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-9) on Sunday.

