Falcons 'trudging along' in Austin Hooper negotiations

If and when Hooper hits free agency, the tight end could receive a contract that exceeds the top marks set during free agency last offseason. Jesse James received $22.6 million over four years and $10.5 million guaranteed at signing from Detroit, and Jared Cook signed a two-year deal in New Orleans with an average annual value of $7.5 million in 2019. Given his youth and production, Hooper should see more than that.