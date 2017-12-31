Falcons top Panthers, clinch playoff berth

Carolina had a chance to win the NFC South on Sunday, but they came up woefully short. They will have to travel to New Orleans next week with a lot of issues facing the team. Cam Newton missed his first nine throws during a game where he was woefully inaccurate. The team's running game was bankrupt outside of Newton's scrambles and the Panthers' defense has quietly struggled to get stops over the last five weeks. The Panthers still finished 11-5 on the strength of their ability to win close games, but their path to the Super Bowl would likely require three straight road games.