Falcons TE Kyle Pitts after inking new contract: 'There's a lot more out there'

Pitts said he was prepared to play under the franchise tag before the Falcons stepped up to lock him down long term.

"It was more so, 'OK, that was my opportunity that Atlanta picked it back up to give me another year to showcase,'" Pitts said. "And then it was just time to squeeze the rag and just grind. I was fortunate I got the call and the interest in the long term, and when it happened, it was pretty great."

With Kevin Stefanski taking the reins, Pitts believes his skill set, matched with an offense that has traditionally utilized the TE prolifically, will allow him to be even more diverse moving forward.

"I would say adding more tools to my toolbox, letting me do a couple more things in terms of route running, schematically," Pitts said of the new offense earlier this offseason. "Being an asset in this offense."

Pitts' strength is using his athleticism in space to beat coverage. He continues to struggle with the inline blocking aspect of the position, but his pass-catching ability is key for a Falcons offense with questions behind Drake London at receiver.