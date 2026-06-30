Falcons TE Kyle Pitts after inking new contract: 'There's a lot more out there'

As Kyle Pitts inked his big-money contract extension, the Atlanta Falcons tight end views it as just the start of the next phase of his career.
"I think there's a lot more out there, a lot more to get, and a lot more things to keep grinding towards. It's cool to see," Pitts said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, adding he believes his best football is "100 percent" in the future.
The No. 4 overall pick in 2021, Pitts burst out of the gate, generating 1,026 receiving yards during his rookie campaign to earn a Pro Bowl nod. However, his play waned the next several seasons. Over Years 2-4, he averaged 541.6 yards a season, struggling to find consistency. However, late last season he surged, becoming a playmaker with Kirk Cousins under center. He finished the year with 928 yards and career highs in receptions (88) and touchdowns (five).
The Falcons franchise tagged Pitts early in the offseason process. There was some thought that with a new management structure and coaching staff in ATL, the club could play things out and make Pitts prove it before giving him a long-term payday. Instead, the brass showed confidence in the TE's upward trajectory, signing him to a three-year, $54 million contract, which he officially signed on Monday. The $18 million-per-year contract slides in third among tight ends, behind George Kittle ($19.1 million) and Trey McBride ($19 million).
Pitts said he was prepared to play under the franchise tag before the Falcons stepped up to lock him down long term.
"It was more so, 'OK, that was my opportunity that Atlanta picked it back up to give me another year to showcase,'" Pitts said. "And then it was just time to squeeze the rag and just grind. I was fortunate I got the call and the interest in the long term, and when it happened, it was pretty great."
With Kevin Stefanski taking the reins, Pitts believes his skill set, matched with an offense that has traditionally utilized the TE prolifically, will allow him to be even more diverse moving forward.
"I would say adding more tools to my toolbox, letting me do a couple more things in terms of route running, schematically," Pitts said of the new offense earlier this offseason. "Being an asset in this offense."
Pitts' strength is using his athleticism in space to beat coverage. He continues to struggle with the inline blocking aspect of the position, but his pass-catching ability is key for a Falcons offense with questions behind Drake London at receiver.
"I think Kyle is going to be a big piece of this thing," offensive pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand said. "He had huge production last year. He's clearly one of the top guys in the league at that spot. Hopefully, we see a lot more of what we saw last year out of him, and he can continue on that upward trend."