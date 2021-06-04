Falcons TE Hayden Hurst 'on a mission' to generate breakout season

The Atlanta Falcons declined tight end Hayden Hurst﻿'s fifth-year option and drafted Kyle Pitts No. 4 overall within a five-day span. The 27-year-old Hurst now enters a contract year with pressure to finally live up to his first-round draft status.

"I'm definitely on a mission this year," Hurst said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I've got a lot of reasons to play a little bit harder this year."

As the Falcons' primary TE last season, Hurst caught 56 passes for 571 yards and six TDs. Each mark was a career-high for the TE in three seasons since being selected No. 25 overall by Baltimore but remained below expectations.

"It's a big year for me, now," Hurst said. "Obviously, being a free agent at the end of the year. I've got my priorities in line, and I know what I need to do this year."

The Falcons prioritized upgrading the position, adding the pass-catching Pitts, who became the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history. Atlanta also traded for blocking TE Lee Smith from Buffalo.

Hurst believes the addition of Pitts will be a benefit and won't affect his ability to produce.

"I think a lot of the stuff that we are going to do is out of multiple tight-end (formations)," Hurst said. "I thought (the selection of Pitts) was a good thing. He's going to draw a lot of attention when he's out on the field. So, I think it's going to help everybody across the board."

New coach Arthur Smith liberally used two-tight end sets in Tennessee, so there is a chance Hurst and Pitts see the field together a lot -- particularly if Atlanta ends up trading Julio Jones﻿. Hurst said that in his view, Smith is the first coach who will develop his talents properly.

"I think it's a great offense," Hurst said. "Finally, in my fourth year, going to get utilized vertically. That's what I was able to do well in college and then finally an offensive coordinator can see that and hopefully utilize it this year."