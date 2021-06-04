Around the NFL

Falcons TE Hayden Hurst 'on a mission' to generate breakout season

Published: Jun 04, 2021 at 09:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Atlanta Falcons declined tight end Hayden Hurst﻿'s fifth-year option and drafted Kyle Pitts No. 4 overall within a five-day span. The 27-year-old Hurst now enters a contract year with pressure to finally live up to his first-round draft status.

"I'm definitely on a mission this year," Hurst said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I've got a lot of reasons to play a little bit harder this year."

As the Falcons' primary TE last season, Hurst caught 56 passes for 571 yards and six TDs. Each mark was a career-high for the TE in three seasons since being selected No. 25 overall by Baltimore but remained below expectations.

"It's a big year for me, now," Hurst said. "Obviously, being a free agent at the end of the year. I've got my priorities in line, and I know what I need to do this year."

The Falcons prioritized upgrading the position, adding the pass-catching Pitts, who became the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history. Atlanta also traded for blocking TE Lee Smith from Buffalo.

Hurst believes the addition of Pitts will be a benefit and won't affect his ability to produce.

"I think a lot of the stuff that we are going to do is out of multiple tight-end (formations)," Hurst said. "I thought (the selection of Pitts) was a good thing. He's going to draw a lot of attention when he's out on the field. So, I think it's going to help everybody across the board."

New coach Arthur Smith liberally used two-tight end sets in Tennessee, so there is a chance Hurst and Pitts see the field together a lot -- particularly if Atlanta ends up trading Julio Jones﻿. Hurst said that in his view, Smith is the first coach who will develop his talents properly.

"I think it's a great offense," Hurst said. "Finally, in my fourth year, going to get utilized vertically. That's what I was able to do well in college and then finally an offensive coordinator can see that and hopefully utilize it this year."

Hurst's speed and YAC ability got him drafted in the first-round. Heretofore, his production has lagged behind the projection. Hurst needs everything finally to click in Smith's offense before he heads to the open market next season.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Ex-Colts DB Malik Hooker visits Steelers

The 15th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft took a trip to Pittsburgh this week. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Friday.
news

Dolphins coach Brian Flores downplays Tua Tagovailoa's playbook comment

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ made headlines last week when he noted he didn't know the playbook "really, really good" during his rookie season. The admission created waves, but coach Brian Flores dismissed the issue Friday.
news

NFL, Black College Football Hall of Fame to host inaugural GM forum, fourth annual QB coach summit

With an eye toward the further development of a comprehensive and diversified NFL workplace, the league and Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Friday the first-ever Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum, along with the fourth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit. 
news

Retired TE Greg Olsen's son, TJ, to receive heart transplant

TJ Olsen, the 8-year-old son of former NFL tight end ﻿Greg Olsen﻿, is set to receive a heart transplant.
news

Andre Dillard ready to battle Jordan Mailata for Eagles starting LT job: 'I welcome all competition'

The Philadelphia Eagles are prepping for a true training camp battle for the starting left tackle job between a former first-round pick, Andre Dillard, and a former seventh-rounder, Jordan Mailata.
news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb channels Terrell Owens entering Year 2: 'Get your popcorn ready'

Following a promising rookie season, CeeDee Lamb showed up to OTAs with new bracelet emblazoned with the catchphrase of another former Cowboys wide receiver.
news

James Robinson taking Jaguars RB adds in stride: 'I have to go out there and control what I can control'

With the signing of Carlos Hyde and the drafting of Travis Etienne, Jaguars RB James Robinson has gone from being the lone bright spot for a one-win team to a member of a crowded RB room. The second-year back is taking it in stride, though. 
news

Tyrod Taylor on role with Texans: 'It's a wonderful opportunity for me to be able to go out and lead'

﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿'s tenure with the Texans isn't even three months old yet his circumstances couldn't be more familiar. While relationships with the coaching staff were a big draw for the journeyman QB, he finds himself with a prime opportunity to play amid uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson.
news

Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett pleased with Jordan Love's decision-making, accuracy: 'All those things have definitely been better'

As Aaron Rodgers' disharmony with the Packers carries on and whether the all-time great will return or not remains an unknown, Jordan Love has been getting needed experience and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is a fan of what he's seen in particular aspects of Love's burgeoning game. 
news

Frank Gore waiting for 'right situation' before considering retirement

At 38 years old, it would be totally unsurprising if ﻿Frank Gore﻿ called it quits. He's just not ready to do that yet. The free-agent RB is preparing as if he'll play somewhere this fall.
news

Buccaneers QBs coach Clyde Christensen: 'I don't think' Tom Brady was 100% last year

Tom Brady was undoubtedly the difference in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl march last season. And he wasn't even at his best. Buccaneers QBs coach Clyde Christensen says he doesn't think TB12 was 100% last year because of a nagging knee injury.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW