Falcons TE Gonzalez says next season likely will be his last

In a Facebook video chat with fans hosted by ESPN Thursday, Gonzalez, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, was asked how much longer he thinks he'll play.
"One year," Gonzalez said. "I said that last year though, and the year before. But I really do believe this is it. First of all, this is the first time my wife actually came to me and said, 'You're only playing one more year, baby, okay? This is it.' "
Gonzalez told NFL Network Wednesday that there's one reason he continues to take the field after 15 seasons.
"A chance to get to the playoffs and win a Super Bowl, that's what it's all about for me at this point in my career," he said.
Gonzalez has played in five postseason games, with his team failing to advance every time. Most recently, the Falconsfell to the New York Giants in this season's wild-card round.
"Very happy to be coming back next year to play," Gonzalez wrote on his Twitter account shortly after signing the deal. "I love everything about the Falcons and the city of Atlanta."