Falcons TE Gonzalez says next season likely will be his last

Published: Feb 02, 2012 at 04:33 AM

Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez said next season will likely be his last in the NFL.

In a Facebook video chat with fans hosted by ESPN Thursday, Gonzalez, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, was asked how much longer he thinks he'll play.

"One year," Gonzalez said. "I said that last year though, and the year before. But I really do believe this is it. First of all, this is the first time my wife actually came to me and said, 'You're only playing one more year, baby, okay? This is it.' "

Gonzalez told NFL Network Wednesday that there's one reason he continues to take the field after 15 seasons.

"A chance to get to the playoffs and win a Super Bowl, that's what it's all about for me at this point in my career," he said.

Gonzalez has played in five postseason games, with his team failing to advance every time. Most recently, the Falconsfell to the New York Giants in this season's wild-card round.

The tight end signed a $7 million extension to stay with the Falcons for one more season.

"Very happy to be coming back next year to play," Gonzalez wrote on his Twitter account shortly after signing the deal. "I love everything about the Falcons and the city of Atlanta."

Gonzalez holds the NFL tight ends record for receptions (1.149), receiving yards (13.338) and touchdowns (95), all recorded in 15 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and Falcons.

