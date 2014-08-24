 Skip to main content
Advertising

Falcons tackle Mike Johnson out for season with a foot injury

Published: Aug 24, 2014 at 11:45 AM

The Atlanta Falcons' offensive line suffered another blow Sunday when the team placed offensive tackle Mike Johnson on season-ending injured reserve.

Johnson suffered a foot injury during the first quarter of the Falcons' preseason loss against the Titans on Saturday night.

The news out of Atlanta is especially bad considering the Falcons lost left tackle Sam Baker to a season-ending knee injury earlier in the preseason. Johnson was expected to to be the team's swing tackle and also be a top backup at guard. But now Mike Smith will have to shuffle the deck on the offensive line.

Atlanta will now have to move forward with a makeshift line to protect quarterback Matt Ryan. The good news is the Falcons used their No. 6 overall pick on offensive tackle Jake Matthews. The rookie tackle will be expected to protect the blindside of Atlanta's franchise quarterback.

Matthews and the rest of the Falcons' offensive line will be tested early and often by opposing NFL teams from here on out.  

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Daniel Jeremiah's 2024 pre-draft media call

Daniel Jeremiah is back with a new episode of Move The Sticks. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's pre-NFL Scouting Combine conference call

What similarities does Daniel Jeremiah see between Patrick Mahomes and Caleb Williams? How much would the Giants and Raiders have to part with in a trade up for a QB? The NFL Network draft guru tackled those questions and more during a conference call on Thursday.
news

Lions re-sign kicker Michael Badgley to one-year deal 

The Detroit Lions are re-signing kicker Michael Badgley to a one-year deal, according to his agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
news

Free-agent punter Matt Araiza signing with Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs signed free-agent punter Matt Araiza on Thursday, the team announced.