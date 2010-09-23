Falcons, Steelers appear poised to grab tough road wins

Published: Sep 23, 2010 at 07:29 AM

It takes a lot to win on the road in the NFL, but there are four teams that possess the ingredients necessary to pull off the difficult feat in Week 3. These four are in a unique position to get a difficult road win based on trends, past history and surrounding circumstances entering this weekend's action.

The Falcons, Steelers, Raiders and Packers all appear to be in position to claim road victories. The Falcons travel to New Orleans to square off against the defending champion Saints, the Steelers are taking on the undefeated Buccaneers, the Raiders face the Cardinals and the Packers will do battle vs. the hated Bears. Each matchup provides an opportunity for the visiting team to get a win.

