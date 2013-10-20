Falcons snap three-game skid vs. winless Bucs

Published: Oct 20, 2013 at 10:06 AM

ATLANTA -- Matt Ryan threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Jacquizz Rodgers, and the Atlanta Falcons held off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 on Sunday to end their three-game losing streak.

Harry Douglas had seven receptions for a career-best 149 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown catch, for the Falcons (2-4). Douglas flourished as Ryan's No. 1 receiver with Julio Jones out for the season and Roddy White inactive for the first time in his nine-year career due to hamstring and ankle injuries.

Falcons safety William Moore sacked Mike Glennon to force a fumble on Tampa Bay's first possession. Safety Thomas DeCoud returned the fumble recovery 30 yards for a touchdown.

The Buccaneers (0-6) controlled the ball in the fourth quarter but managed only two field goals by Rian Lindell.

