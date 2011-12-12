Falcons' Smith back in Atlanta, expected at afternoon meetings

Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith has returned home after being taken to the hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
The team said Smith was examined for a "non-emergency matter" and returned to Atlanta about 3:30 a.m. ET Monday on owner Arthur Blank's private jet. The team, without releasing details of the coach's condition, only said it was not considered serious. NFL Network's Albert Breer reported Sunday that Smith experienced chest pains and walked off the team plane before being taken to the hospital after a 31-23 victory over Carolina but did not suffer a heart attack.
"All is fine," general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a text message to Breer on Sunday.
Smith, 52, is set to attend afternoon meetings at the team's suburban training complex, as well as an evening walkthrough. He plans to address the media after the light practice.
Atlanta (8-5) has only three days to prepare to host Jacksonville on Thursday night.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.