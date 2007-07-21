Falcons sign trio of draft picks to 4-year deals

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) -The Atlanta Falcons signed three more draft picks -wide receiver Laurent Robinson, tight end Martrez Milner and center Doug Datish - to four-year contracts Wednesday.
Robinson, a third-round draft pick, had 192 career receptions at Illinois State. The loss of veteran receiver Brian Finneran to a season-ending knee injury could help create room for Robinson to play as a rookie.
Milner, a fourth-round pick from Georgia, is expected to compete for a backup spot at tight end. Milner led the Bulldogs with 30 catches for 425 yards last season.
Datish, a sixth-round pick, was an all-Big Ten pick as Ohio State's center.
The Falcons previously signed linebacker Stephen Nicholas, defensive back Daren Stone and running back Jason Snelling from their class of draft picks.