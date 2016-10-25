Falcons sign Stevan Ridley as Tevin Coleman insurance

Since breaking out as a member of the Patriots from 2011 to 2014, Ridley has yet to find his footing with teams through free agency and has struggled to regain his form since suffering an ACL injury in 2014; the back has made stops with the Jets, Lions and Colts since leaving New England. Whether he, or either of the other two backs, can complement Devonta Freeman in the event that Coleman misses time will be something to monitor.