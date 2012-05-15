Falcons sign OT Lamar Holmes to 4-year deal

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have signed third-round draft pick Lamar Holmes, an offensive tackle from Southern Mississippi, to a four-year contract.
With Tuesday's deal with Holmes, the Falcons have signed five of their six draft picks. Only defensive end Jonathan Massaquoi remains unsigned.
The team signed its top pick, Wisconsin guard/center Peter Konz, and three other picks on Sunday. Konz also signed a four-year deal.
The Falcons also have signed fullback Bradie Ewing of Wisconsin, Mississippi State safety Charles Mitchell and South Carolina defensive tackle Travian Robertson.