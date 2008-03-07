Falcons sign Moorehead, two more defensive linemen

Published: Mar 07, 2008 at 09:33 AM

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons signed free-agent defensive tackle Kindal Moorehead and two more defensive linemen on Friday.

Moorehead, who played the last five years with Southeast Division rival Carolina, has 138 tackles and nine sacks in 75 career games.

Moorehead (6-2, 285) is a former Alabama standout has played in all 16 games each of the past two years, but he made only one start in that span. He set his career high with five sacks in 2005 and had two last season.

The Falcons also signed defensive tackle Rashad Moore and defensive end Simon Fraser.

Moore (6-3, 325) has 88 career tackles and three sacks in four seasons. He was a sixth-round draft pick from Tennessee by Seattle in 2003. After two seasons with the Seahawks he was claimed off waivers by the New York Jets in 2006 before joining the New England Patriots last season. He played in only one game with the Patriots.

Fraser (6-6, 300), had 54 tackles and 4.5 sacks -- all in 2006 -- the last three seasons with Cleveland. He played in 16 games but made only one start last season, when he made 14 tackles.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on 'Immaculate Reception' at 50: 'The most significant play in the history of the game'

The most memorable touchdown of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' career turns 50 this week, and current Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin champions the impact the play still has, as is evidenced by his players' knowledge of it.

news

2022 NFL Playoffs: One reason for hope for each bubble team

Cynthia Frelund provides one reason to hope for the 13 teams still in contention but on outside of the playoff picture looking in entering Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Ravens claim WR Sammy Watkins; Devin Duvernay (foot) placed on IR

Sammy Watkins has been claimed by the Ravens in a timely addition as it comes on the same day wideout Devin Duvernay (foot) was placed on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Move the Sticks: Development of Jalen Hurts into an MVP candidate

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks, breaking down the development of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts into an MVP candidate.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE