Falcons sign Moorehead, two more defensive linemen

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons signed free-agent defensive tackle Kindal Moorehead and two more defensive linemen on Friday.
Moorehead, who played the last five years with Southeast Division rival Carolina, has 138 tackles and nine sacks in 75 career games.
Moorehead (6-2, 285) is a former Alabama standout has played in all 16 games each of the past two years, but he made only one start in that span. He set his career high with five sacks in 2005 and had two last season.
Moore (6-3, 325) has 88 career tackles and three sacks in four seasons. He was a sixth-round draft pick from Tennessee by Seattle in 2003. After two seasons with the Seahawks he was claimed off waivers by the New York Jets in 2006 before joining the New England Patriots last season. He played in only one game with the Patriots.
Fraser (6-6, 300), had 54 tackles and 4.5 sacks -- all in 2006 -- the last three seasons with Cleveland. He played in 16 games but made only one start last season, when he made 14 tackles.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press