Falcons sign Japanese receiver from NFL Europa

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) -The Atlanta Falcons went long-distance shopping when adding a wide receiver Thursday.
The Falcons signed Noriaki Kinoshita, a native of Osaka, Japan who played the last three years with the Amsterdam Admirals of NFL Europa.
Kinoshita, 5-foot-10 and 179 pounds, ranked fourth in the league in kickoff returns with 532 yards and added 21 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns.
In 2006, Kinoshita led the league in kickoff returns with 19 for 530 yards, an average of 27.9 yards per return.
Kinoshita is the second player from Japan to sign with the Falcons. The first, tight end Nachi Abe, lasted 10 days in the 2000 preseason.