Falcons sign GM Dimitroff to multiyear contract extension

"This extension of Thomas' contract ensures that he and Coach (Mike) Smith, whose contract was extended last month, will be able to continue to work together on solidifying the long-term sustainability and success of our football team," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement released by the team. "Thomas has proven himself to be a highly-skilled and talented general manager of our club, and I look forward to the Falcons reaping the benefits of his work for many years to come."