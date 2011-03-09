Falcons sign GM Dimitroff to multiyear contract extension

The Atlanta Falcons have signed general manager Thomas Dimitroff to a multiyear contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

"This extension of Thomas' contract ensures that he and Coach (Mike) Smith, whose contract was extended last month, will be able to continue to work together on solidifying the long-term sustainability and success of our football team," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement released by the team. "Thomas has proven himself to be a highly-skilled and talented general manager of our club, and I look forward to the Falcons reaping the benefits of his work for many years to come."

Smith's contract was extended through the 2014 season.

Blank hired Dimitroff as GM on Jan. 13, 2008, a couple of weeks after the team ended a 4-12 season that included the imprisonment of quarterback Michael Vick and the sudden departure of first-year coach Bobby Petrino.

Ten days after he took the GM job, Dimitroff hired Smith. The Falcons drafted franchise quarterback Matt Ryan in April 2008 and since have reached the playoffs twice, won an NFC South title and achieved consecutive winning records for the first time in franchise history.

"First, I would like to thank Mr. Blank for the confidence and support he has shown in me and in Coach Smith over the past three seasons," Dimitroff said in the team-issued statement. "I look forward to working with Smitty and his coaching staff as we continue our journey of bringing NFL championship-caliber football to Falcons fans and to the city of Atlanta."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

