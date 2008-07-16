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Falcons sign fifth-round pick James to four-year deal

Published: Jul 16, 2008 at 08:18 AM

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons are still negotiating with two draft picks after signing linebacker Robert James to a four-year contract.

James, a fifth-round pick, on Tuesday became the ninth of the team's 11 draft picks to sign. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The team has not reached agreements with offensive tackle Sam Baker, a first-round pick, and linebacker Curtis Lofton.

The 5-foot-11, 218-pound James had 174 tackles in four seasons at Arizona State. He was chosen as the team's most valuable defensive player after setting a career high with 108 as a senior.

The Falcons have less than two weeks to reach agreements with Baker and Lofton before training camp opens July 26.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

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