Falcons sign deals with OT Svitek, punter Parrish

Published: Mar 03, 2011 at 11:17 AM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that have signed offensive tackle Will Svitek, their top backup for two seasons, and punter Ken Parrish.

Svitek appeared in every game for Atlanta last season as a backup. He was a sixth-round draft pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2005, then signed with the Falcons in 2009. He started two games that season.

Svitek could compete for a starting job if the Falcons don't re-sign starting right tackle Tyson Clabo.

Parrish, from East Stroudsburg University, has spent time with the 49ers, Eagles and Jets. Most recently, he played for the Virginia Destroyers of the United Football League.

Falcons punter Michael Koenen is a free agent.

