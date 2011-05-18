Falcons shouldn't even think about pursuing Ochocinco

Published: May 18, 2011 at 07:45 AM

Chad Ochocino in an Atlanta Falcons uniform?

Can't see it. The Falcons shouldn't, either.

No matter how much sense it makes to constantly seek ways to enhance the productivity of super-talented quarterback Matt Ryan, this team already has enough pressure without the additional burden of acquiring one of the largest headaches in the NFL.

And that's all Ochocinco is at this point of his career: a headache.

Although the Atlanta Journal-Constitutionhas connected dots that make a case for the wide receiver ending up with the Falcons if (but more likely when) he is released by the Cincinnati Bengals, this is a move that could have potentially disastrous results. As a presumptive Super Bowl contender that gave up five picks for the chance to make Alabama receiver Julio Jones with the sixth overall choice of last month's draft, the Falcons have all the scrutiny they can handle. They need Jones to be spectacular -- while also making a serious postseason run -- for the blockbuster deal with the Cleveland Browns to be viewed a success.

It makes no sense to add the massive disruption of Ochocinco's circus sideshow to all of that, even if he does have a good relationship with Falcons quarterbacks coach and former Bengals offensive coordinator Bob Bratkowski. Ochocinco considers Bratkowski an ally, calling him the reason the Bengals drafted him, but that shouldn't be enough to convince Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff or coach Mike Smith to take what clearly is a risk if it presents itself.

They have to see Ochocinco for what he is: a perpetual accident waiting to happen, even when he isn't sitting atop a bull. Ochocino is a classic case of a player who has completely lost his way, who has no idea of what it means to be a part of any team except the one he stares at in the mirror each day.

It's hard to imagine any team wanting someone like that. It's even harder to envision Ochocinco as a Falcon.

Follow Vic Carucci on Twitter @viccarucci.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Saints

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is questionable to play Sunday against the Saints after returning from the team's game in Mexico City with a hamstring injury.

news

2022 NFL season: Week 12 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, WR Marquise Brown on track to return Sunday vs. Chargers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) appears ready to return to action, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Receiver Marquise Brown is also expected to be back on the field after missing the last five weeks due to a stay on IR.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Jets

Bears QB Justin Fields is listed as questionable versus the Jets as a left shoulder injury has kept him limited in practice this week.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE