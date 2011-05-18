Falcons shouldn't even think about pursuing Ochocinco

No matter how much sense it makes to constantly seek ways to enhance the productivity of super-talented quarterback Matt Ryan, this team already has enough pressure without the additional burden of acquiring one of the largest headaches in the NFL.
And that's all Ochocinco is at this point of his career: a headache.
Although the Atlanta Journal-Constitutionhas connected dots that make a case for the wide receiver ending up with the Falcons if (but more likely when) he is released by the Cincinnati Bengals, this is a move that could have potentially disastrous results. As a presumptive Super Bowl contender that gave up five picks for the chance to make Alabama receiver Julio Jones with the sixth overall choice of last month's draft, the Falcons have all the scrutiny they can handle. They need Jones to be spectacular -- while also making a serious postseason run -- for the blockbuster deal with the Cleveland Browns to be viewed a success.
It makes no sense to add the massive disruption of Ochocinco's circus sideshow to all of that, even if he does have a good relationship with Falcons quarterbacks coach and former Bengals offensive coordinator Bob Bratkowski. Ochocinco considers Bratkowski an ally, calling him the reason the Bengals drafted him, but that shouldn't be enough to convince Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff or coach Mike Smith to take what clearly is a risk if it presents itself.
They have to see Ochocinco for what he is: a perpetual accident waiting to happen, even when he isn't sitting atop a bull. Ochocino is a classic case of a player who has completely lost his way, who has no idea of what it means to be a part of any team except the one he stares at in the mirror each day.
It's hard to imagine any team wanting someone like that. It's even harder to envision Ochocinco as a Falcon.