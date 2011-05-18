Falcons shouldn't even think about pursuing Ochocinco

Although the Atlanta Journal-Constitutionhas connected dots that make a case for the wide receiver ending up with the Falcons if (but more likely when) he is released by the Cincinnati Bengals, this is a move that could have potentially disastrous results. As a presumptive Super Bowl contender that gave up five picks for the chance to make Alabama receiver Julio Jones with the sixth overall choice of last month's draft, the Falcons have all the scrutiny they can handle. They need Jones to be spectacular -- while also making a serious postseason run -- for the blockbuster deal with the Cleveland Browns to be viewed a success.