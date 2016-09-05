Falcons, Saints under pressure; Young Bucs build

That's the logical route. But professional football is rarely logical. The Panthers are trying to make the jump from a great team to a truly dominant organization. The Seahawks and Patriots have set the bar incredibly high. New England has earned a playoff bye for six straight seasons. No other team has ever done it five times in a row. Seattle has ranked in Football Outsiders' team DVOA rankings four straight regular seasons. The Broncos have won 12 games four straight years. The Packers and Steelers are other teams that have stayed at or near the top of the league year after year. Despite the perception of parity, the power teams in the NFL haven't changed a ton this decade. The Panthers are trying to join them.