Falcons, Saints and Bears look to fill key roles

With Bush sidelined, Aaron Stecker and Pierre Thomas, who carry more bulk than Bush, will be able to do just enough inside to establish play-action and make the Saints passing game work. Brees throws it 40 times a game and gets the ball out of his hand quickly doing a good job of spreading the ball around. Look for the Saints to lean heavily on Brees and rely on the pass more than they ever have. So in the short term, this is a good thing for the Saints, who are playing as well as they have all season. What Sean Payton and his staff have learned from this is that Bush doesn't have any business running inside. He can't be isolated on a bigger defender because that's a battle he will lose, and he needs to clear the tackles before he can use his speed and be effective. Next season, look for Bush to once again work out of the slot as a receiver or on the reverse run, doing the things that defenses feared last season.