Falcons safety J.J. Wilcox (ACL) out for season

Published: Jul 22, 2019

Injury problems in the defensive backfield plagued the Falcons last season and unfortunately Atlanta is getting bad news early in 2019.

Falcons safety J.J. Wilcox tore his ACL on Monday in practice and is out for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Coach Dan Quinn later confirmed the news.

Wilcox was vying for a spot as the team's No. 3 safety.

His injury comes on the heels of a 2018 season in which the Falcons lost starting defensive backs Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen early in the campaign -- as well as linebacker Deion Jones.

Wilcox was signed to a one-year deal in April after splitting last season with the Colts and Jets.

