Falcons' Ryan does his best to put 'taunting' controversy to bed

Published: Oct 25, 2011 at 04:43 PM

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said Tuesday that he didn't hear any taunting from the Detroit Lions when he was on the ground after hurting his ankle in Sunday's 23-16 Falcons victory.

"I didn't hear anything," Ryan said in an interview with ProFootballTalk.com. "I was on the ground trying to take care of my own business and just get back up and get back into the game. I didn't get involved with any of it, didn't hear any of it.

"There's always dumb things that are said on the field week in and week out. Our team has done it, too."

Ryan's teammates, receiver Roddy White and center Todd McClure, touched off a firestorm Sunday by accusingLions defensive linemen Ndamukong Suh and Cliff Avril of taunting Ryan after the quarterback had his ankle stepped on by one of his offensive lineman and briefly had to leave the game with what looked like a serious injury at the time.

"I lost a whole lot of respect for 90 [Suh] today, and also 92 [Avril]," White said after the game. "The [expletive] they were doing when Matt got hurt, that was unacceptable. ... Like 92 was kicking [Ryan's] feet, saying, 'Get him off the field.' We don't do stuff like that. We don't rally over guys when they get hurt. It was just inappropriate behavior. I mean, 'Get the cart'? Are you serious? Come on. When you compete, you never want to see a guy get hurt."

Suh and Avril both denied the allegations, with Suh telling reporters that what happened to Ryan was karma for what he called dirty play by the Falcons.

Ryan was asked if he thought Suh was a dirty player.

"He's a good player, I know that," Ryan said, refusing to take the bait.

Ryan also said his ankle was fine, and that he would have played this Sunday if the Falcons didn't have a bye.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL QB Index, Week 11: Tua Tagovailoa hits top five, while Justin Fields keeps flying up the rankings

Red-hot Tua Tagovailoa is trending toward the top of Marc Sessler's QB1 rankings entering Week 11, while the explosive Justin Fields continues to fly up the board. See the full quarterback pecking order, 1-32.

news

NFL Week 11 underdogs: Vikings to knock off Cowboys? Will Packers fall to Titans?

Will the Vikings hand the Cowboys their second straight defeat? Can the Titans top the Packers in Green Bay? Nick Shook makes the case for four underdog teams in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Defenses

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE