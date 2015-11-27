Falcons rule out Devonta Freeman for Vikings game

The flailing Atlanta Falcons lost their punch in last Sunday's loss to the Colts after Devonta Freeman left with a concussion.
The league's sixth-leading rusher won't help this weekend, either, with coach Dan Quinn confirming that Freeman won't suit upat home against the Minnesota Vikings, per NFL Media's Tiffany Blackmon.
Freeman hasn't practiced all week, leaving rookie Tevin Coleman in line for a big workload ahead of fellow rookie Terron Ward.
The Falcons expressed high confidence in Coleman bouncing back on Sunday, but this offense doesn't resemble the run-heavy outfit that rolled over teams to a 6-1 start. Losers of three straight, Atlanta (6-4) desperately needs its backfield to flip the switch against Linval Joseph and Minnesota's sturdy front seven.