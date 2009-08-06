Falcons rookie safety Moore could miss up to a month after knee surgery

The Falcons also lost
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Rookie safety William Moore, the Atlanta Falcons' second-round draft pick from Missouri, is expected to miss two to four weeks following arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.
Moore was playing behind Erik Coleman at free safety before hurting his left knee Tuesday. Moore also had a chance to compete with Thomas DeCoud at strong safety.
Falcons coach Mike Smith called Thursday's procedure "nothing major". The team didn't release details on the surgery.
