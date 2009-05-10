Falcons rookie DT Jerry misses practice with mild right knee sprain

The Falcons, who finished second in the NFC South last year at 11-5, ranked 24th in the NFL in total defense in Smith's first year as coach. They also ranked 25th against the run, 11th in scoring and 11th in sacks. Right end John Abraham finished with 16.5 sacks, third-most in the league, but VanGorder wants more production from a seven-man front that must replace Jackson and linebackers Keith Brooking and Michael Boley.