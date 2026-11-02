Falcons' roller-coaster season hits rock bottom in loss to Buccaneers: 'It kind of sucked'

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Atlanta Falcons touted last week's upset of the San Francisco 49ers as an "identity game." On Sunday, they rolled out their alter ego, and boy was it ugly.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first NFL team to win a game without completing a pass since the Buffalo Bills in 1974, and they did it with relative ease, stamping a 16-0 defeat on the Falcons' forehead.

While Falcons quarterback Michael Penix went just 8-for-24 passing for 125 yards and a career-worst four interceptions, Tampa Bay outrushed Atlanta 324 to 99 in a game that was drenched by a constant downpour throughout the first half.

"I have played in the snow before, but I have never played a game like that before," Falcons running back Bijan Robinson said.

Everyone in Atlanta hopes he never does again. The Buccaneers' rushing total was the most surrendered by the Falcons (3-5) this century, and a stone-faced Matt Ryan, the team's president of football, quietly walked through the postgame locker room either consoling or encouraging players. It was hard to tell in the cramped and quiet space.

"It was probably the craziest game I have ever been a part of in the first half," Atlanta safety Jessie Bates said, "but anytime, anyplace, in any kind of weather, you have to be ready to play."

It didn't look like the Falcons were. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (0-for-3 for 0 yards) attempted his final pass of the day with 13:35 remaining in the second quarter and turned it over to the run game from there. Tampa Bay (3-5) finished with 56 rushes and averaged 5.8 yards per carry, and running backs Bucky Irving (27 carries for 170 yards) and Kenny Gainwell (25 for 140) both set career highs with their yardage totals on the ground.

"For the first three quarters, I thought we contained it," Bates said. "In the fourth quarter, it got out of hand. You have to bring your hard hat and be able to stop the run. We didn't do that, and their defense did a good job of stopping our run. That's basically what it comes down to."

When Tampa Bay gave up on the passing game, Atlanta probably should have followed suit. Penix had a career-low total EPA of minus-0.87, the 22nd-worst single-game performance by any NFL quarterback in the last 10 years. Buccaneers linebacker Alex Anzalone finished with as many catches (two) as any player on either team after intercepting Penix twice in the first quarter.

"I haven't ever thrown four picks in a game," Penix said. "I'm going to shake back, I promise you I will."

The performance was all the more disappointing because it came one week after he was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week and in front of family and friends in his hometown.

"Yeah, it is tough. I had a lot of family in the stands," he said. "For them to see that performance, a performance I have never had in my life, it kind of sucked."

Penix threw only three interceptions in nine starts last year and only had one this season coming into the game.

"As the quarterback, the leader, I have to protect the ball," he said. "That's the only way we are going to win these games, and I did a poor job of that today."

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said he has no concerns about Penix's overall development following the performance.

"Obviously, we can do a better job. Mike can do a better job. I can do a better job. But, no, I do not," Stefanski said.

Bates, too, said he believed the quarterback would bounce back.

"That dude has dealt with a lot of adversity in his career," the veteran defender said. "I think this is a small thing for him, but, yeah, it hurts. … He's hurt about it. He feels like he let our team down, but I know he'll bounce back. I know the person. I know the player he is, and I know there are better days ahead for him."

Robinson was most bothered that the Falcons' run game couldn't support Penix the way the Buccaneers' ground game carried Mayfield. Told his team was outrushed by 225 yards, Robinson responded, "I mean, that sucks."

Since rushing for a combined 447 yards against the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints in Weeks 3 and 4, Atlanta is 28th in the league in expected points added through the run game in the last month (minus-18.87).

"We do pride ourselves on running the football, and they did a good job on their side," Robinson said. "It takes all 11 of us to run the ball successfully. It's our job to figure out how we can get back on track with it."

The Falcons faced 10 plays of third-and-2 or less or fourth-and-2 or less. They totaled 4 yards on those plays and finished the game 0-for-12 on third down. Afterward, Stefanski sidestepped the question of whether his team was beaten physically.

"That's easy to say when you look at rush yards and those sorts of things, but they're a good team," he said. "I feel really good about the guys we've got, but they outplayed us and outcoached us today."

Stefanski also declined to say what he told his team following the game, which may be for the best.

"I won't get into specifics, but we have to own this, which we will as a team, offense, defense, special teams, coaches, players," he said. "We'll own it and then move on."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.