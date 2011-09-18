Falcons' Robinson flagged for another head-jarring hit

Falcons cornerback Dunta Robinson, whose hit on Philadelphia wide receiver DeSean Jackson last season left both players with concussions, has drawn another unnecessary roughness penalty for a big hit on an Eagles receiver.
Robinson drew the 15-yard penalty with 6:12 remaining in the third quarter after leading with his helmet on a hit to Jeremy Maclin in Sunday night's game, which the Falcons won, 35-31.
"He's 2-for-2 now," Maclin said after the game. "Fortunately it wasn't as bad as Jackson was last year. I guess we'll see what (commissioner) Roger Goodell does."
Robinson didn't appear to make a helmet-to-helmet hit but instead hit Maclin lower, perhaps hitting the receiver's chin.
Maclin was slow to leave the field, but he returned to the game.
"It kind of shocked me in a way," Maclin said. "But I was all right, obviously."
Robinson was fined $50,000 for last year's hit, but the fine was later reduced to $25,000.
