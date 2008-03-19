Falcons retain exclusive right for OT Clabo

Published: Mar 19, 2008 at 11:01 AM

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA –- The Atlanta Falcons today retained the exclusive rights for offensive tackle Tyson Clabo.

Clabo enters his third season with the Falcons after being signed as a free agent in 2006. Last season, he started in 11 contests at right tackle filling in for an injured Todd Weiner. Clabo paved the way for Atlanta's 1,520 rushing yards in 2007 and blocked for running back Warrick Dunn who reached the 10,000-yard rushing plateau against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

In three seasons, Clabo has competed and started in 21 career games.

