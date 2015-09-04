Around the NFL

Falcons release Yates, Grossman; keep Sean Renfree

Published: Sep 04, 2015 at 09:47 AM

Sean Renfree has won the battle to backup Matt Ryan in 2015.

The Falconsreleased both Rex Grossman and T.J. Yates on Friday, the team announced. Renfree, a former seventh-round pick out of Duke, will take over as Atlanta's No. 2, a position held by Yates in 2014.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn acknowledged after Thursday's preseason finale against the Ravens that the backup job had come down to Renfree and Yates. Grossman was signed late last week, but apparently never worked his way into consideration for the job.

Renfree can thank a strong preseason for gainful employment. He completed 26 of 36 passes for 237 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions in three games. Yates -- who threw four passes last season -- completed 35 of 58 passes for 370 yards and two interceptions.

Yates put himself on the football map in 2011, when a string of quarterback injures forced the Texans to turn to the former undrafted free agent late in the season. Yates performed at a competent level and even helped Houston to a playoff win. That seems like a long time ago right about now.

