Falcons release Yates, Grossman; keep Sean Renfree

The Falconsreleased both Rex Grossman and T.J. Yates on Friday, the team announced. Renfree, a former seventh-round pick out of Duke, will take over as Atlanta's No. 2, a position held by Yates in 2014.
Renfree can thank a strong preseason for gainful employment. He completed 26 of 36 passes for 237 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions in three games. Yates -- who threw four passes last season -- completed 35 of 58 passes for 370 yards and two interceptions.
Yates put himself on the football map in 2011, when a string of quarterback injures forced the Texans to turn to the former undrafted free agent late in the season. Yates performed at a competent level and even helped Houston to a playoff win. That seems like a long time ago right about now.